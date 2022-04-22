LANSING, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps had their game against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) at Jackson Field on Friday night postponed by rain.

The TinCaps and Lugnuts now are set to continue their series on Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. (an hour earlier than Saturday’s original start time). Both games are scheduled for seven innings, with approximately 30 minutes in between games.

Looking ahead, the ‘Caps conclude their road trip in Lansing on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game. After a day off Monday, Fort Wayne returns to Parkview Field for a six-game series against the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons beginning Tuesday night (6:05 p.m.).

Next Games: Saturday, April 23 @ Lansing (5:05 p.m.)