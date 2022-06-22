FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps left fielder Corey Rosier hit a home run and stole a base, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) overcame an eighth-inning deficit to beat Fort Wayne, 4-2, at Parkview Field. With the win, the Loons’ magic number to win the Midwest League’s East Division first-half title was trimmed to one, as they turned their attention to the game between the Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains. A Dayton loss would mean a berth to September’s playoffs for Great Lakes.

The TinCaps (25-39) got off to a quick start Wednesday night. Starting pitcher Ryan Bergert tossed a scoreless frame with two strikeouts. Then in the bottom half, Rosier slugged a 1-0 pitch over the right-center field fence for his fourth homer of the season.

The Loons (40-25), who won their seventh consecutive game, equalized in the fourth as Jose Ramos mashed an opposite-field homer beyond the right-field wall.

Fort Wayne retook the lead in the fifth. Center fielder Robert Hassell III hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly.

However, with two outs in the top of the eighth, Great Lakes’ number nine hitter, Ismael Alcantara, who was sporting a .190 batting average, hit a go-ahead two-run single to left-center field. Then in the ninth, the Loons added an insurance run.

The ‘Caps were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base.

Two weeks ago, the Loons trailed the Dragons by 8 1/2 games in the standings before their improbable run.

Next Game: Wednesday, June 22 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Noel Vela

Loons Probable Starter: RHP Kyle Hurt