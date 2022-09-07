EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 3-2, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Classic Park on Wednesday afternoon, despite the performance of starter Efraín Contreras in his final outing of the 2022 campaign.

The right-hander posted his longest start since September 2, 2019, going six scoreless innings on Wednesday and striking out six. Only once before in his professional career has Contreras pitched six innings without allowing a run – May 21, 2019, versus South Bend at Parkview Field. The starter ended his appearance by striking out the third and fourth hitters in the Lake County order, Joe Naranjo and Alexfri Planez, to strand a runner in scoring position.

Fort Wayne (22-39, 49-78) had similar trouble with Lake County’s (39-21, 74-52) starter Will Dion. It was 0-0 after the sixth when both starters were taken out. The TinCaps broke through against the bullpen in the seventh inning on Josttin Diaz’s two-run home run. Diaz is the first TinCap to homer in three consecutive games this season. The long ball was setup by a Jarryd Dale leadoff single. Dale finished with two hits in the game including a double.

The Captains rallied back, however, with three hits and three walks as part of a three-run bottom of the eighth. The TinCaps trailed 3-2 headed to the top of the ninth and went down in order.

Next Game: Thursday, Sept. 8 @ Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

– Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 21 Padres Prospect)

– Lake County Probable Starter: LHP Jaime Arias