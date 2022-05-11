SOUTH BEND, Ind. – After overcoming a three-run deficit, the TinCaps eventually fell to the South Bend Cubs, 6-5, on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field.

South Bend (17-12) broke a tie score with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning and held on from there.

For the season, Fort Wayne (12-17) has a 2-5 record in games decided by one run, and a 4-9 mark in games decided by one or two runs.

The TinCaps went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 on base, with another thrown out at the plate. Meanwhile, the Cubs were more opportunistic, going 5-for-11 in such situations and stranding only three.

South Bend opened the scoring with three runs in the third. After Fort Wayne scratched across a run in the fourth and another in the fifth to make it 3-2, the Cubs added a pair in the sixth to lead 5-2.

The ‘Caps equalized in the top of the seventh. After right fielder Joshua Mears drove in a run with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly, shortstop Jarryd Dale and designated hitter Angel Solarte hit consecutive RBI singles.

Third baseman Justin Lopez had a team-high two hits, including a double — Fort Wayne’s only extra-base hit of the night. Center fielder Robert Hassell III walked twice, while Mears had a single and a walk.

Next Game: Thursday, May 12 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Noel Vela– South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Daniel PalenciaWatch: MiLB.TVListen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com