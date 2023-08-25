MIDLAND, Mich. – The TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 6-1, on Friday night at Dow Diamond. With 15 games remaining in the regular season, Fort Wayne trails the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) by 2 games for the Midwest League East Division’s second-half postseason spot.

The Loons (24-27, 69-47) raced out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as designated hitter Griffin Lockwood-Powell produced an RBI single and first baseman Dalton Rushing (No. 1 Dodgers prospect) ripped a three-run homer.

The TinCaps (28-23, 60-57) got a run back in the top of the second inning. Right fielder Lucas Dunn led off with a hit, stole second base (his 16th of the year), and advanced to third on an error. He scored when first baseman Griffin Doersching grounded out to third base.

However, Great Lakes stretched its lead back to four runs in the ensuing half inning as shortstop Taylor Young yanked a two-out RBI double. The home team added on in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from right fielder Damon Keith.

Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect) made his TinCaps debut starting on the mound. He struck out six over three innings, throwing 69 pitches (42 strikes), one less than his highest count with Single-A Lake Elsinore in his rookie season. Lesko retired the final four batters he faced, which included striking out the side in order in the third, working with a fastball that reached 95 miles per hour, a changeup, and a curveball.

All six ‘Caps hits were singles. Shortstop Kervin Pichardo had two of them. But Fort Wayne went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left five on base.

TinCaps catcher Anthony Vilar threw out a runner attempting to steal — Loons center fielder Jake Vogel trying to swipe second in the eighth — for a fourth consecutive game.

Next Games:Saturday, Aug. 26 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)