DAYTON, Ohio – The TinCaps homered three times on Tuesday night, bringing their total to 128 this season. That set a new franchise record, breaking the previous mark of 127 that was set in 2017. However, Fort Wayne dropped the series opener against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 10-4, at Day Air Ballpark.

But the TinCaps (34-27, 66-61) still lead the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) by a half-game for the final Midwest League playoff spot with five contests remaining in the regular season. Dayton now trails Fort Wayne by two games. There are five games remaining in the regular season.

Dayton (32-29, 65-62) opened the scoring with third baseman Sal Stewart’s (No. 7 Reds prospect) RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.

‘Caps left fielder Tyler Robertson tied the game with a homer that traveled 417 feet to left-center field.

But the Dragons responded and snatched the lead for good in the last of the fourth. Center fielder Justice Thompson produced a run with a ground ball before second baseman Carlos Jorge (No. 9 Reds prospect) added an RBI single, making it 3-1. In the fifth, Stewart had the second of his three hits leave the yard for a two-run homer, extending the Dayton lead, 5-1. The Dragons busted the game open in the seventh when first baseman Ruben Ibarra hit a grand slam to left field.

TinCaps shortstop Kervin Pichardo hit a two-run bomb of his own off the batter’s eye in center to draw the ‘Caps within 9-3 in the eighth frame. Pichardo’s blast tied the single-season record, but Fort Wayne broke it just minutes later.

After Carroll High School 2018 grad Hayden Jones, Dayton’s catcher, took one out to make it a 10-3 contest, TinCaps second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño (No. 27 Padres prospect) hit one over the wall in right-center, making history.

Next Game: Wednesday, Sept. 6 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)