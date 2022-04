FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dayton pushed across the game’s only run in the top of the ninth as the Dragons bested the TinCaps in a pitchers’ duel by the score of 1-0 on Friday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps and Dragons play game five of their six-game series on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. The series wraps up Sunday at 1:05 p.m. as well.