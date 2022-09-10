EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell, 6-5, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) on Friday night in suburban Cleveland. The TinCaps (23-40, 50-79) smashed three more home runs to reach nine in the four games so far this series.The first two longballs came with Fort Wayne trailing. After both starters dominated through four, Lake County (40-22, 75-53) rallied for a three-hit, three-run fifth. It was 3-0 Captains after five. The TinCaps responded immediately in the sixth. On the second pitch of the frame, Albert Fabian lofted a ball well over the right-field wall for his second home run in the last four games. The next batter, Charlis Aquino, singled to bring the tying run to the plate. Later in the frame, Anthony Vilar pummeled the first pitch he saw, 401 feet, to right-center to tie the game. The two-run shot was Vilar’s second home run of the year. The score was 3-3 through six.

The most important blast came in the eighth. Justin Farmer demolished the first pitch of the inning to deep center field. Farmer’s first High-A home run traveled 412 feet to break the tie. It was 4-3 Fort Wayne after eight.

Lake County stormed back in the ninth, though. With Fort Wayne up 5-3, the Captains strung together five hits to win. Yordys Valdes walked it off for Lake County with a single.

Next Game: Saturday, Sept. 10 @ Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Garrett Hawkins (No. 17 Padres Prospect)

Lake County Probable Starter: RHP Aaron Davenport

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com