MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps missed out on a chance to earn a series split with Great Lakes after falling 4-3 on Sunday.

The Loons’ Jorbit Vivas slammed a 2-run shot to right field to open the scoring in the first inning. Fort Wayne responded with two runs in the next inning thanks to a fielders choice and error in the same sequence. Josttin Diaz’s swing resulted in runs for Agustin Ruiz and Jarryd Dale. Great Lakes then took the lead for good thanks to a home run and RBI double by Ismael Alcantara.

The TinCaps did cut the deficit in half on a sac fly by Justin Farmer in the top of the sixth inning, but Fort Wayne was held scoreless the rest of the way.

Fort Wayne begins a 6-game series against West Michigan on Tuesday, their final home stand of the 2022 season.