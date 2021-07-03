TinCaps fall in nail-biter to Loons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite scoring nine runs on 13 hits, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped a nail-biter to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at Parkview Field on Friday night, 10-9.

The Loons (28-24) offense was kicked into gear by newcomer Brandon Lewis. The Great Lakes third baseman, in his first week in High-A, belted a two-run home run to left-center field to take a 2-0 lead in the second.

The TinCaps (23-28) weren’t too late to the scoring party, either. After a double from second baseman Justin Lopez, first baseman Seamus Curran pummeled his first home run as a TinCap. The two-run shot traveled 419 feet to right-center field.

Great Lakes re-took the lead and expanded on it over the next few innings thanks to shortstop Leonel Valera. The top-30 Dodgers prospect clubbed his 11th and 12th home runs of the year, totaling four RBIs between the two.

Down 6-2 halfway through the game, the TinCaps began their response. An RBI single from catcher Jonny Homza and a sacrifice fly from right fielder Agustin Ruiz cut the deficit in half. In the sixth, the TinCaps jumped into the lead with a five-run frame. A bases-loaded walk from center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza and run-producing singles from Homza and left fielder Tirso Ornelas highlighted the outburst and propelled the ‘Caps to a 9-6 lead.

Great Lakes, however, had a response. A four-run outburst of its own in the top of the seventh gave the visitors a 10-9 lead going into the stretch, and the TinCaps couldn’t respond from then-on.

Homza and Lopez each tallied three-hit nights. Shortstop Kelvin Melean, with a walk and a single, extended his on-base streak to 13. The game was played in front of 4,407 fans, which was the largest crowd at a home game this season.

Next Game: Saturday, July 3 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

– Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Matt Waldron

– Great Lakes Probable Starter: RHP Clayton Beeter

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com