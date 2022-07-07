FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There wasn’t a happy ending to the show fans saw at Parkview Field on Thursday as the TinCaps fell to Lake County 11-10 in 13 innings on TV Sitcom Night in Fort Wayne.

Actor Leslie David Baker, who played the character Stanley Hudson on the hit show ‘The Office,’ threw out the first pitch, took pictures, and signed autographs for fans.

On the diamond, the TinCaps trailed 8-0 before plating two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The TinCaps eventually sent the game into extra innings, but a Petey Halpin RBI double in the top of the 13th proved to be the game-winning run.

The TinCaps and Lake County will play game three of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.