TinCaps fall despite big game from Reyes

DAYTON, Ohio – In a game that followed a script similar to the previous four games, the TinCaps competed in a down-to-the-wire contest on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate). But after winning consecutive tight games on Saturday and Sunday, Fort Wayne fell for the third time in a row, by a final of 6-4. Following a four-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, this marked the start of a three-game series and a weeklong road trip for the Summit City squad.

The Dragons (25-33, 53-75) scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie.

Dayton’s dagger came after the TinCaps (24-34, 57-69) plated three runs in the top of the seventh to even the score. Third baseman Ethan Skender hit a two-out, two-run single and second baseman Ripken Reyes ripped a game-tying double.

Initially, two batters into the game, Reyes, a rookie drafted out of the University of San Diego, gave the ‘Caps a 1-0 lead on his first home run with the team after joining the club on Saturday. The Dragons, however, put up a pair in the third and two more in the sixth to build a 4-1 lead.

Fort Wayne starter Efraín Contreras battled his way through five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. It continues an impressive run on the bump for the 19-year-old. Since July 30, Contreras has allowed six earned runs in 23 2/3 innings (ERA of 2.28) with 20 strikeouts.

Next Game

Thursday, Aug. 22 @ Dayton (7 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Cullen Dana

– Dragons Probable Starter: RH Eduardo Salazar

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.TV