FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps dropped another contest in their final home stand of the season, falling 5-2 to West Michigan on Thursday.

West Michigan’s Josh Crouch, Izaac Pacheco and Danny Serretti each hit RBI singles, while Eduardo Valencia added a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning to give the Whitecaps a 4-0 lead. A wild pitch by Fort Wayne’s Nick Thwaits also allowed West Michigan to plate Jace Jung.

Fort Wayne’s lone runs came in the bottom of the eighth inning on an opposite-field hit by Lucas Dunn. The line drive plated Adam Kerner and Justin Farmer.

The TinCaps continue their home stand on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.