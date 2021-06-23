TinCaps explode with eight runs in seventh inning to best Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Seven innings of one-hit ball from starter Gabe Mosser, complemented by a massive seventh inning from the offense, powered the Fort Wayne TinCaps to an 8-0 win over the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field. Fort Wayne has won three consecutive games and four of its last five.

Mosser’s performance was the best outing yet of his professional career. Over his previous two seasons as a pro, he’d previously thrown seven innings just once, and it came as a TinCap on April 7, 2019, at Lansing. In those seven innings, he allowed three hits and one run. On Wednesday night, Mosser allowed just a second-inning single, struck out five, and retired 18 of the last 19 hitters he faced. From the second inning into the seventh, Mosser set down 16 consecutively.

While Mosser shined, Cubs starting pitcher Max Bain was impressive in his own right. The first six innings flew by, with Bain logging six no-hit innings, striking out eight. Bain did walk three and hit a pair.

The game turned in the top of the seventh as South Bend went to the bullpen. With just three hits, the ‘Caps still plated eight — a high for runs in an inning this season. Four walks, two errors, a hit batter, and a wild pitch keyed the big inning for the TinCaps. Second baseman Justin Lopez finally delivered Fort Wayne’s first hit of the game with an RBI-double to plate third baseman Ethan Skender, who was hit. (Skender was hit three times total in the game, including twice in the frame.) Later, center fielder Jawuan Harris added a two-run single and right fielder Agustin Ruiz ripped a two-run double. Shortstop Kelvin Melean also earned an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.

Following Mosser’s masterpiece, Felix Minjarez struck out five over two scoreless innings.

This marked Fort Wayne’s third shutout victory of the season. Meanwhile, South Bend has lost seven consecutive games.

Next Game: Thursday, June 24 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

– South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Derek Casey

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com