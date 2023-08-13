LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps pummeled at the plate with 17 hits in 11-6 win at Lansing on Sunday.

Fort Wayne’s win snaps a 3-game losing skid and salvages a series split with the Lugnuts.

Lansing jumped to an early lead on a 3-run blast in the bottom of the first inning. The TinCaps responded with six runs in the third inning. Jakob Marsee, Nerwilian Cedeño, Graham Pauley and Lucas Dunn each drove in a run, while Carlos Luis capped off the frame with a 2-run double.

Fort Wayne extended their lead in the fourth inning after RBI leader Nathan Martorella drove in Cedeño. Martorella added another RBI on a walk with bases loaded in the sixth inning. Dunn batted in his second run afterwards to give Fort Wayne a 10-3 lead.

Pauley wrapped up the scoring in the eighth inning on a RBI single in the eighth inning. The infielder now has 40 RBI in 39 appearances with Fort Wayne.

With 24 games to go in the regular season, the TinCaps trail West Michigan by half a game in the Midwest League’s East Division standings. Fort Wayne is tied for second in the division with Dayton.

The TinCaps host Dayton for a 6-game home stand that has major implications in the playoff race. Game one is Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.