TinCaps end winning road trip with 3rd consecutive victory

MIDLAND, Mich. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps ended a winning road trip and took a series-clinching win on Sunday in the finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at Dow Diamond, 6-3.

The Loons (45-39) scored two early runs against Fort Wayne starter Moises Lugo after leadoff hitter Eddy Leonard singled and left fielder Ryan Ward blasted a two-run home run to left field for his 16th of the year. However, the TinCaps (40-44) got a run back a half-inning later, when second baseman Ethan Skender ripped a double to left field to plate right fielder Tirso Ornelas.

Then the fourth, Ornelas hit a solo home run to knot the game, 2-2. The blast was Ornelas’ fourth of the season, and his third of the 12-game road trip.

After the first inning, Lugo settled in wonderfully. He retired 12 of the last 14 hitters he saw across five innings, striking out six and surrendering just four hits.

In the top of the sixth inning, first baseman Luis Almanzar hit his 15th double of the year to plate designated hitter Justin Lopez, who singled, and Skender, who reached on a two-out fielding error. Immediately following, catcher Adam Kerner pelted a double to center, driving Almanzar in and extending the Fort Wayne lead to 5-2. After shortstop Chris Givin walked, left fielder Grant Little added another TinCaps run on an RBI single to right. All four of Fort Wayne’s runs in the top of the sixth came with two outs.

Great Lakes cut into the ‘Caps lead in the bottom of the seventh with a single, a throwing error, and two wild pitches, but Fort Wayne’s relief tandem of Wen-Hua Sung and Sam Williams closed it out in the late innings to take the series in Midland.

In addition to winning four out of six in the series, Fort Wayne ended the week on a three-game winning streak against the High-A Central’s East Division leader. After 12 straight games on the road, the TinCaps return to Parkview Field to open a six-game set against the Chicago Cubs-affiliated South Bend Cubs on Tuesday night.

Next Game: Tuesday, Aug. 10 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

· – Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Connor Lehmann

· – South Bend Probable Starter: RHP Anderson Espinoza