FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps ended the first half of their season on a high note, beating the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 3-0, at Parkview Field on Friday night in front of 5,962 fans. Starting Friday, the records reset for the season’s second half.

TinCaps (27-39) left-handed starter Noel Vela pitched 6 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, as he lowered his ERA to 3.04 — seventh lowest in the Midwest League. He’s also top 10 in the league in strikeouts with 72 over 56 1/3 innings.

Meanwhile, offensively, the ‘Caps jumped on the board with a run in the third. Left fielder Corey Rosier singled and advanced to second on an error. Center fielder Robert Hassell III drove him in with a single to center field. Hassell went 3-for-4, while Rosier was 2-for-3 with a walk. Hassell’s .313 batting average is 10 points higher than anyone else in the league. They also both stole a base. Rosier ranks fifth in the circuit with 21, while Hassell is a spot behind with 19.

Fort Wayne added another run in the fourth to go up 2-0. Shortstop Jarryd Dale doubled and came in on an RBI single from right fielder Angel Solarte.

The TinCaps scored an insurance run in the seventh. Following Rosier and Hassell singles, first baseman Matthew Acosta ripped an RBI single to plate Rosier, who now leads the league in runs scored with 47.

After Vela, lefty Gabe Morales saved the game with three scoreless innings with four strikeouts as his fastball rose to 96 miles per hour.

The Loons (40-26) went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position as they left eight on base, and also grounded into four double plays.

This marked Fort Wayne’s fifth shutout win of the season.

Next Game:Friday, June 24 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 20 Padres prospect)

(No. 20 Padres prospect) Loons Probable Starter: RHP Kendall Williams