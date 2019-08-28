TinCaps edge Whitecaps in final road game

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The TinCaps would not be denied in their final road game of the season, riding stellar pitching all the way to a 1-0 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on a 75-degree and sunny Tuesday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

After the pitchers kept the game scoreless through the first four innings, the TinCaps (27-37, 60-72) scratched across the opening run in the fifth. Chris Givin doubled with one out in the inning and later came home to score on Jawuan Harris’ two-out RBI single. Harris now has hits in eight straight games.

Efraín Contreras hurled five scoreless innings in his start, finishing his outing with a flourish by leaving the bases loaded in the fifth. In his last six outings (dating back to July 30), Contreras has posted an ERA of 2.03 with 23 strikeouts in 26.2 IP.

From there, the bullpen took over. Ramon Perez (2.0 IP), Dylan Coleman (0.2 IP) and Henry Henry (1.1 IP) combined to keep the Whitecaps (25-39, 47-86) off the scoreboard in the final four innings. It wasn’t easy. The Whitecaps had the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth, but Henry came out of the bullpen to get the final out of the eighth and then worked a 1-2-3 ninth to lock down the victory.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton shined on both ends of the diamond on Tuesday night, reaching four times at the plate (two hits, a walk, and a hit by pitch) and robbing Parker Meadows of a potential home run with a leaping catch at the wall in the fourth. “DWS” raised his Midwest League-leading on-base percentage to .407.

Next Game

Wednesday, August 28 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Cullen Dana

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Riley Thompson

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn