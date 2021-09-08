TinCaps earn walk-off win in nightcap to split doubleheader with Lugnuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps split a doubleheader with the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate) on Wednesday night at Parkview Field. After losing Game 1 by a score of 7-3, TinCaps third baseman Kelvin Alarcon delivered a two-run, walk-off single to take Game 2 by a final of 2-1.

In Game 1, scoring came in bunches for both sides. After Lansing (52-58) posted a four-run top of the first, Fort Wayne responded with three of its own in the bottom half of the inning. The TinCaps (52-58) drove in three with an RBI single from right fielder Tirso Ornelas, who extended his hitting streak to nine games on Wednesday, and back-to-back sacrifice flies from catcher Brandon Valenzuela and second baseman Justin Lopez.

Simoneit again delivered for the Lugnuts in the fourth, plating two with a single to right field as part of a three-run inning.

Despite the loss, relievers Edwuin Bencomo and Sam Keating combined for 3 2/3 shutout innings, only surrendering two hits.

In Game 2, Lansing’s only run production came from the first hitter of the game. Leadoff hitter Shane Selman deposited a home run into the left-field seats.

After the home run, Fort Wayne starter Felix Minjarez settled in. Making his second spot-start of the year, Minjarez tallied three innings and struck out four.

Following Minjarez, the TinCaps bullpen picked up and continued the stellar outing. The trio of Austin Smith, Wen-Hua Sung, and top-30 Padres prospect Kevin Kopps combined for four shutout innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out five.

Alarcon delivered in the seventh and final scheduled inning with a high-chopping infield single up the middle as the bases were loaded. Pinch-runner Ripken Reyes scored easily to tie the game. Lansing shortstop Drew Swift cut the ball off in shallow center field and threw on the move for home, but designated hitter Jonny Homza slid in just under the tag of Lansing catcher Jared McDonald. The win was the TinCaps’ third walk-off win of the season.

