TinCaps earn series split with another win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps have won back-to-back games for the first time in more than two weeks after a 7-4 win over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) on Sunday afternoon. That followed a 5-4 victory on Saturday night. With the strong weekend, the ‘Caps split the six-game series with the visitors from Northeast Ohio.

The Captains (32-28) plated an unearned run in the top of the first against TinCaps starter Danny Denz, who made his Fort Wayne debut, up from the Padres’ Arizona Complex League squad. After shortstop Brayan Rocchio singled, he came in to score on a two-out fielding error.

After one more Lake County run came in the top of the fourth on several walks and a wild pitch, the TinCaps (26-33) strung hits together for three runs in the bottom of the inning. Second baseman Justin Lopez tripled to right field to score first baseman Seamus Curran from first base to cut the deficit to a run. After that, third baseman Ethan Skender, in his first game since coming off the Injured List, chopped a double over Captains third baseman José Tena’s head to plate Lopez. For the finishing touch, designated hitter Jonny Homza lined a single to center, bringing Skender in for a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth, Fort Wayne extended its lead. Right fielder Agustin Ruiz doubled down the left field line for his second hit of the afternoon, and Curran blasted his second home run in less than 24 hours. The two-run shot pulled to right made it 5-2.

Lake County scored in the top of the sixth, but the TinCaps added two more for cushion in the bottom of the seventh, on a throwing error and another RBI hit from Lopez.

The TinCaps used a season-high nine pitchers in the win. After Denz started the game, no other pitcher went more than two innings.

The win wrapped up a stretch of 12 games in 13 days at Parkview Field.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 13 at West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Erik Sabrowski

· West Michigan Probable Starter: RHP Brendan White