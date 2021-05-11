TinCaps drops first road test of season

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to .500 on Tuesday night with a 3-0 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) at Classic Park. The loss was the first time the TinCaps offense was shut out in the 2021 season.

TinCaps starting pitching stayed effective, continuing the trend set during the opening series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Fort Wayne starter Ethan Elliott continued his run of form from Opening Night, going five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six Captains.

One of the two hits he allowed, however, broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. Lake County first baseman Joe Naranjo blasted a solo home run to straight-away center field for his first of the season. Aside from an infield single from Jonathan Engelmann a batter later, Elliott was near-perfect.

TinCaps reliever Edwuin Bencomo performed out of the bullpen yet again, striking out four Captains in his two innings of work. The home team, though, did add an insurance run in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Lake County’s efforts on the mound were spearheaded by right-handed starter Hunter Gaddis, who fired five no-hit innings. The only man to reach base against him was ‘Caps center fielder Jawuan Harris, who led off the game with a hit-by-pitch. Gaddis retired the next 14 batters he saw. Harris later walked twice.

First baseman Olivier Basabe doubled down the left-field line in the sixth inning to deliver Fort Wayne’s first of two hits in the game.

For Elliott, over nine innings this season, he’s allowed just one run on three hits while striking out 15 batters.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 12 @ Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Anderson Espinoza

Captains Probable Starter: LHP Logan Allen

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com