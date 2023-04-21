PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – Despite home runs from Marcos Castanon and Joshua Mears the TinCaps dropped game one of their doubleheader on Friday night at Peoria by a score of 5-3.

In the nightcap it was a Tyler Reichenborn solo home run breaking a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth followed by an RBI single from Nathan Church that propelled the Chiefs to a 3-2 victory.

The TinCaps fall to 3-10 overall this season, including an 0-7 mark on the road.

These two teams are set to play game five of their six-game series at 7:35 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.