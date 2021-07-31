TinCaps drop third straight in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps have dropped three in a row after a 3-1 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) on Saturday night at Jackson Field.

The Lugnuts (37-40) cracked the scoring seal in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly from center fielder Austin Beck and an RBI single from third baseman Jordan Díaz against TinCaps starter Carlos Guarate.

Both starting pitchers held serve after the two-run third. For the TinCaps (35-42), Guarate ended his outing on a high note, retiring the last seven hitters he saw in a five-inning start. For Lansing, right-hander Colin Peluse was marvelous. Across his six shutout innings, the Athletics’ No. 26 prospect allowed just four hits, struck out six, and didn’t walk a single TinCap.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lansing catcher William Simoneit tripled to right-center field off of TinCaps reliever Sam Williams to lead off the inning, and Díaz plated him with his second run-producing single of the night to extend the Lugnut lead to 3-0. But after Peluse was lifted from the game, Fort Wayne broke through. A sacrifice fly from center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza drove first baseman Luis Almanzar in to cut the deficit back to two.

A one-two-three inning with a pair of strikeouts from TinCaps reliever Mason Feole bridged the gap to the ninth, but Fort Wayne couldn’t respond with their final chance, going down in order to end the game.

Next Game: Sunday, August 1 @ Lansing (1:05 p.m.)