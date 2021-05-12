TinCaps drop third game in a row

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps corrected their offensive struggles from the previous night, but fell, 5-3, to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) on Wednesday night at Classic Park.

After collecting just two hits in the series opener, the TinCaps (3-4) actually out-hit the Captains, 10-9, in game two of this six-game set. But, the offense couldn’t string the hits together when it mattered most, going 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 men on base throughout the night.

The Captains (5-3) methodically crept out to a 5-0 lead through the first seven innings, highlighted by a solo home run in the third from Lake County shortstop José Tena.

In the final third of the game, the ‘Caps bats came alive. With two outs in the top of the seventh, TinCaps center fielder Jawuan Harris doubled and then came around to score on a line-drive triple to right field from second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza.

In the eighth, two more crossed for the ‘Caps. Right fielder Tirso Ornelas led off the inning with a double. Later, with two outs, Luis Almanzar laced a double down the left-field line to score Ornelas. The next batter, third baseman Ethan Skender, drove in Almanzar, bringing the TinCaps to within two.

Lake County reliever Nick Gallagher doused the ‘Caps flame in the ninth, however, pitching a one-two-three inning to end it.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Matt Waldron lasted 4 2/3 innings against his former organization. Waldron was drafted by Cleveland in 2019 before being traded to San Diego last year. He allowed three earned runs and struck out three Captains. He was followed on the mound by Sam Keating, Mason Feole (making his Minor League Baseball debut), and Carter Loewen, who combined to allow just one run for the remainder of the game.

Next Game: Thursday, May 13 @ Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Edgar Martinez

Captains Probable Starter: LHP Raymond Burgos

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com