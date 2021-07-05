TinCaps drop series finale with Loons in front of the biggest crowd of the year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In front of the largest crowd at Parkview Field this season, The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 7-5, on the Fourth of July.

7,686 fans made their way to the ballpark in downtown Fort Wayne on Sunday night. It was the largest crowd of the season, and the first sellout since Parkview Field went back to full capacity on June 29th.

The TinCaps (23-30) got to Loons starter Logan Boyer immediately. In Boyer’s second start of the series, he walked three of the seven hitters he saw. Left fielder Tirso Ornelas plated catcher Jonny Homza with a single for his eighth RBI of the series, and shortstop Justin Lopez followed with a two-run double to take a 3-0 lead.

In the third, Ornelas reached with his second hit of the night and was driven in by a double from first baseman Seamus Curran. Sunday marked Curran’s third straight night with an RBI.

Unfortunately, the TinCaps offense halted during the middle innings, while the Loons picked up steam. Highlighted by a two-run home run from Loons center fielder James Outman and RBI doubles from left fielder Joe Vranesh and first baseman Justin Yurchak, Great Lakes (30-24) put up seven unanswered runs.

A leadoff triple from Homza in the ninth sparked the TinCaps, but only for a single run on an RBI groundout from third baseman Kelvin Melean.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 6 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)