TinCaps drop series finale to Cubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite racking up 10 hits, the TinCaps fell to the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), 6-4, on Friday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (28-39, 61-74) struck first when Tucupita Marcano doubled leading off the bottom of the first inning and later came home to score on a Michael Curry RBI groundout. Marcano added three singles later in the game, his team-leading 37th multi-hit game of the season. He also is the first TinCap with three four-hit games during the 2019 season.

Ryan Weathers made his final start of the season, allowing three runs in five innings with four strikeouts. Weathers didn’t walk anyone – he issued just 18 walks in 96 innings during the 2019 season, a rate that ranked in the top five among Midwest League starters who tossed at least 90 innings.

The ’Caps crept closer with a run in the fifth on another Curry RBI groundout, but the Cubs (37-29, 74-60) put the game away with three more runs in the seventh via a Nelson Maldonado three-run triple down the right-field line.

The TinCaps refused to quit, scoring single runs in the seventh and eighth innings on a Justin Lopez RBI single and a Ripken Reyes sacrifice fly, respectively. Yet, Fort Wayne couldn’t quite finish the job: the TinCaps left 11 runners on base in the game, including eight combined between the final five innings. Fort Wayne was 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Shortly after the game went final, the Lansing Lugnuts lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps in Michigan’s capital city. As a result, South Bend clinched a Midwest League Eastern Division playoff berth.

