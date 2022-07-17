FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After seeing their 4-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, the TinCaps dropped a 3-2 contest over Lansing on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne had a hot start thanks to a solo shot by Cole Cummings in the bottom of the second inning. However, Lansing rattled off three unanswered runs to take a 3-1 lead into the middle of the sixth inning. A line drive by Brandon Valenzuela scored Corey Rosier, making it a 3-2 game. That would be the final score as Fort Wayne only managed two more hits in the final three innings.

Despite the loss, Fort Wayne heads into the All-Star break with another series win. The TinCaps went 7-5 during their 12-game home stand in July.

Following the All-Star break, the TinCaps hit the road for the remainder of the month. The season resumes on Friday with a 3-game series at Dayton.