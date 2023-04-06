GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Despite out-hitting West Michigan, 4-3, the TinCaps failed to hit the scoreboard in a 1-0 loss to the Whitecaps on Thursday’s season opener.

West Michigan scored their lone run of the day on a solo shot from Ben Malgeri in the top of the second inning. That was the only run allowed by TinCaps starter Jairo Iriarte, who struck out six batters in 3.0 innings played.

The TinCaps had several chances to tie the game, but went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position during Thursday’s loss.

Fort Wayne continues their 3-game series on Friday, with a first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.