FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The final homestand of the 2022 season got off to a less-than-ideal start, as the TinCaps fell to the Whitecaps 5-1 at Parkview Field to kick off a six-game series against West Michigan.

The TinCaps and Whitecaps will play again Wednesday night at 6:35.

The final home game of the regular season will be against West Michigan on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. The TinCaps finish the 2022 season on the road, with six games at Lake County starting on Tuesday, September 6 and ending Sunday, September 11.