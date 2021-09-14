TinCaps drop opener of final series of season in 10-2 loss to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost the opener of their final series of 2021 to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 10-2, at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Padres No. 3 prospect Robert Hassell III tripled off the center-field wall to lead off the game, but the TinCaps (54-61) couldn’t drive him in. A half-inning later, Dayton center fielder, and the No. 11 Reds prospect, Michael Siani homered on the first pitch of the game from Fort Wayne starter Connor Lehmann.

In the second, the TinCaps loaded the bases, but an inning-ending double play stranded two more runners in scoring position in the early goings. Just two pitches into the bottom half of the inning, the Dragons (60-55) doubled their lead with the second solo home run of the night. The latter blast came from Reds No. 17 prospect Allan Cerda. Later in the frame, Dayton left fielder and native Hoosier Jacob Hurtubise singled in the third run of the game, and No. 3 Reds prospect Matt McLain drove in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

Dayton blew the game open in the third with a five-run frame. After five walks in the inning plated the first two, McLain emptied the loaded bases with a double down the right-field line to extend the Dragons lead to 9-0.

After the TinCaps bullpen held serve through the middle innings, the Dragons plated their 10th and final run in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly from first baseman Jack Rogers.

It took until the final frame for the TinCaps to get on the board. Third baseman Euribiel Angeles walked with the bases loaded to drive in the first run, and right fielder Tirso Ornelas hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to eight. Despite the loss, Ornelas also singled, hitting safely for a 13th consecutive start.

Next Game: Wednesday, Sept. 15 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

· Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

· Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Thomas Farr (No. 29 Reds prospect)

Watch: MiLB.TV (FREE)

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com