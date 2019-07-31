TinCaps drop opener at Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. – The TinCaps had their modest two-game winning streak end on Tuesday night at Dow Diamond in a 6-4 loss to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

Fort Wayne (13-24, 46-59) trailed 5-0 at the end of six innings before making it interesting late. The ‘Caps didn’t get their first hit until the sixth, but scored four runs on five hits in the seventh. Catcher Blake Hunt, designated hitter Michael Curry, and first baseman Luke Becker strung together singles to load the bases. Left fielder Tyler Benson then pulled a bases-clearing triple to right-center field and shortstop Tucupita Marcano followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to a run at 5-4. An errant pickoff throw moved Marcano to third as the tying run with one out. However, he was stranded there.

First-place Great Lakes (22-15, 65-39) added an insurance run in the home seventh with Loons shortstop Leonel Valera vaulting a solo homer. Earlier, the home team built its 5-0 lead with three runs in the first and two more in the fifth. In between, TinCaps starter Ryan Weathers, who went five innings, retired 10 in a row at one point. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.

The ‘Caps put the tying runs into scoring position in the eighth, and had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, yet failed to plate another run.

Next Game

Wednesday, July 31 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Sam Keating

– Loons Probable Starter: RHP Stephen Kolek

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.TV