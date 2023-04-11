FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The weather was perfect at Parkview Field on Tuesday night for the TinCaps’ 2023 home opener, but the outcome was not as Fort Wayne’s offensive woes continued in a 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains.

Tuesday’s game was game one of a six-game series that continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Fort Wayne is 0-4 on the season and has scored just four runs total.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Bodi Rascon dazzled in a short outing, striking out five without yielding a run over three innings.

Lake County broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a Micael Ramirez RBI single of Ryan Bergert to take a 1-0 lead. Lake County tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh to build a 3-0 advantage.

The TinCaps avoided being shut out with a Justin Farmer RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.