FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps closed the home portion of the 2022 season with a 9-4 loss to West Michigan on Sunday evening.

A sac fly in the first inning and wild pitch in the second put West Michigan in front, 2-0. Fort Wayne then tied the game in the bottom of the second inning after Josttin Diaz crushed a ball to left center field in the bottom of the second inning. That was as close as the TinCaps would get the rest of the night.

West Michigan then rattled off five runs in the top of the third inning, a run that was capped off by a RBI single by Jace Jung.

A solo home run by Cole Cummings and sac fly by Agustin Ruiz would get two more runs on the board for Fort Wayne, but the TinCaps failed to make the game close in the final innings.

Fort Wayne now heads to Lake County for the TinCaps’ final 6-game series of the season. Game one is on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.