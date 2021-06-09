TinCaps drop fourth straight as Captains win again in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a well-thrown game from a collection of pitchers, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell on Wednesday night to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate), 3-2, at Parkview Field.

Ethan Elliott started the game for the TinCaps (13-18), and May’s High-A Central Pitcher of the Month stayed true to form. The left-hander threw five innings and allowed just two runs, striking out five and walking none.

Elliott was first touched for a run in the second inning, when Lake County designated hitter Aaron Bracho hit a home run to left-center field for his fourth long-ball of the season.

Lake County’s starting pitcher, Xzavion Curry, matched Elliott stride-for-stride in his High-A debut. Curry was masterful, tossing five shutout innings, notching seven strikeouts and allowing just two base hits.

Fort Wayne’s offense came exclusively in the bottom of the sixth. Second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza led off the frame with a walk, and came around to score after right fielder Agustin Ruiz purposefully got caught in a rundown between first and second base. Later in the inning, designated hitter Dwanya Williams-Sutton ripped a triple to right, tying the game at two by driving in first baseman Seamus Curran, who had singled.

Lake County took the lead in the top of the seventh with right fielder Quentin Holmes’ second RBI-single of the evening. In his fifth game of the season, Holmes went 4-4 with four singles.

Next Game: Thursday, June 10 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

· – Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Matt Waldron

· – Cedar Rapids Probable Starter: LHP Logan Allen

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com