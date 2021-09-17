TinCaps drop fourth in a row at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – Despite multi-hit nights from three different TinCaps, Fort Wayne lost to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Friday night, 8-4, at Day Air Ballpark.

The loss marks four straight for the TinCaps (54-64) to open the final series of the season.

Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela and Dayton right-hander Carson Spiers held a scoreless duel through the first two innings, but the Dragons (63-55) jumped out to a four-run lead in the bottom of the third. A wild pitch opened scoring, but RBI doubles from right fielder Allan Cerda and catcher Eric Yang highlighted the inning.

Fort Wayne catcher Brandon Valenzuela got the TinCaps on the board in the sixth, breaking the shutout with an RBI force out to plate shortstop Euribiel Angeles. Both Valenzuela and Angeles, along with first baseman Zack Mathis, had two hits in the loss.

Dayton recaptured the four-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, but a half-inning later, back-to-back RBI singles from Mathis and second baseman Ripken Reyes cut into the deficit.

Third baseman Justin Lopez plated designated hitter Tirso Ornelas with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth to trim the Dragon lead to one. However, Dayton put the game away with a three-run bottom of the eighth that included two runs scoring on wild pitches.

Next Game: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ Dayton (7:09 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: TBD

Dayton Probable Starter: RHP James Proctor

Watch: MiLB.TV (FREE)

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com