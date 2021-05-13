TinCaps losing streak reaches four

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The threat came late for the second night in a row for the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday, but it again was not enough to take one on the road from the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate), losing, 8-2.

The TinCaps (3-5) saw their deficit grow inch-by-inch through the first eight innings, starting with a two-run second inning from the Captains. Lake County catcher Mike Amditis plated one runner with a double, and he was driven in by shortstop Brayan Rocchio. Single runs from the Captains came in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings, to push the lead to 5-0.

In the eighth, the TinCaps’ offense came alive. Third baseman Ethan Skender, who led the way for the ‘Caps with a multi-hit night, crossed the plate on a double from catcher Adam Kerner. Two batters later, second baseman Kelvin Melean drove Kerner in with a single of his own.

In the bottom of the eighth, Lake County added three more insurance runs, highlighted by a solo home run from Captains left fielder Victor Nova. Fort Wayne couldn’t retaliate in the ninth, going down in order.

TinCaps starting pitcher Edgar Martinez made his second start of the season. The youngest pitcher in the entirety of High-A Central threw 3 1/3 innings, and struck out two. Right-hander Gabe Mosser followed with 3 2/3 innings of his own, and Austin Smith pitched the final frame.

Next Game: Friday, May 14 @ Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

Captains Probable Starter: RHP Tanner Burns

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com