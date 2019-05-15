TinCaps drop another close game to Captains

The TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate), 5-4, on Tuesday night at Classic Park.

Fort Wayne (15-21) second baseman Xavier Edwards was 3-for-5, including a pair of RBI singles. Edwards, 19, raised his Midwest League-leading batting average to .368, as well as the best on-base percentage in the MWL to .433. In the process, he reached base for a 17th game in a row and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Edwards’ exploits though weren’t enough to prevent the ‘Caps from falling to 4-10 in games decided by one or two runs.

Lake County (21-15) sprung out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Mitch Reeves hit a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer.

An Edwards RBI single in the second trimmed Fort Wayne’s deficit to 2-1. But the Captains pushed their lead back to a pair in the third as Bo Naylor ripped a run-scoring double.

The TinCaps scored thrice in the fourth to go ahead, 4-3. Lake County starter Luis Oviedo is rated as the eighth-best Indians prospect, but struggled with his command Tuesday. Oviedo, who turns 20 on Wednesday, walked five and hit two in 3 2/3 innings before he was finally yanked at 82 pitches. He left with runners at the corners for lefty reliever Kellen Rholl, who promptly gave up an RBI single to Edwards and a two-run single to third baseman Tucupita Marcano that gave the ‘Caps their lead.

Reeves provided an equalizer of an RBI single in the sixth. Then with the score locked, 4-4, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Tyler Freeman, who had tripled, scored with two outs on a wild pitch.

The TinCaps left 11 runners on base in the game; the Captains, only three.

