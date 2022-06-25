FORT WAYNE, Ind. — It was once again a case of close, but no cigar for the TinCaps on Saturday night at Parkview Field as Fort Wayne lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 7-5. The ‘Caps have dropped four of the first five game in the series with a one-run loss, a pair of two-run setbacks, and an L in 10 innings.

Fort Wayne (0-2, 27-41) overcame an early 3-0 deficit to lead, 4-3, only to fall back behind by three. The TinCaps rallied with a run in the eighth and had the tying runs in scoring position in the ninth, only to falter.

Great Lakes (2-0, 42-26) led 3-0 four batters in as designated hitter Jose Ramos clubbed a three-run homer.

First baseman Lucas Dunn got the ‘Caps on the board with an RBI groundout in the first and then an RBI single in the third.

In front of 6,557 fans, the home team took the lead in the fifth as center fielder Matthew Acosta hit a game-tying single and Dunn later scored on a wild pitch.

But the Loons scored a pair of two-out, unearned runs in the sixth. Then first baseman Imanol Vargas hit a two-run homer in the seventh for insurance.

In the eighth, right fielder Agustín Ruiz scored on a wild pitch to cut his team’s deficit to 7-5.

Both teams went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.

The TinCaps are now 4-31 when the opposition scores first. Fort Wayne is 10-19 in games decided by two runs or less, not counting Friday’s loss in 10 innings.

‘Caps left fielder Corey Rosier extended his season-best hitting streak to seven games with a first-inning triple. He also singled and walked, as he scored twice.