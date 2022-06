MIDLAND, Mich. – Jarryd Dale’s RBI single in the top of the third opened the scoring on Wednesday night, but it would be the lone run the TinCaps would muster in a 3-1 loss to the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond

Jorbit Vivas hit a 2-run home run off TinCaps starter Efrain Contreras in the bottom of the third to give the Loons a 2-1 lead – a lead they would not relinquish.

The Caps and Loons will play game three of their six-game series in Midland, Mich. on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.