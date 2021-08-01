TinCaps dominate Lugnuts in series-splitting win

LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps took a commanding win to earn a series split against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) on Sunday afternoon, winning 12-1 at Jackson Field.

While the offense exploded, pitching stole the show for Fort Wayne. Sparked by starter Danny Denz, the staff allowed just one run in the ninth inning on four total hits, the first for Lansing not coming until the bottom of the seventh. Denz, in his fifth start of the season, fired 4 2/3 no-hit innings, struck out four, and walked just one-hitter.

Lansing starting pitcher Shohei Tomioka loaded the bases in the top of the second inning, and the TinCaps (36-42) capitalized with a bases-loaded walk from center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza and a run-producing fielder’s choice by designated hitter Jonny Homza.

In the third, right fielder Agustin Ruiz blasted his team-leading 14th home run of the season to right field to extend the TinCaps lead to 3-0.

The floodgates opened for Fort Wayne in the fourth. The ‘Caps sent 11 hitters to the plate and scored five runs. Ruiz ripped a two-run double to left-center field to open the scoring in the frame. Left fielder Tirso Ornelas followed with a sacrifice fly to right, and first baseman Chris Givin followed that with the second bases-loaded walk of the day. A wild pitch drove in the eighth run of the game for the TinCaps on a swinging third strike, plating shortstop Justin Lopez.

The 8-0 lead held until the top of the ninth, when Fort Wayne added four more against Lansing’s starting first baseman William Simoneit, who came on to pitch the final two innings. The Lugnuts (37-41) scored their lone run when Simoneit doubled in the bottom of the ninth.

Four TinCaps had multi-hit days, including Ruiz, who tied a season-high with four. Ruiz also had four RBIs and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Next Game: Tuesday, August 3 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)