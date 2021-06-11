TinCaps dig early hole in Friday’s loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a late push from the offense and a pair of strong relief outings, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) at Parkview Field on Friday night, 8-5.

Lake County’s offense started in the top of the first, stringing four runs together without much hard contact. The opening frame for the Captains was highlighted by a triple from Lake County second baseman Jose Tena that got past the diving glove of TinCaps center fielder Jawuan Harris, and an RBI-double from Captains first baseman Joe Naranjo.

One in the third and two more in the fourth, off of a two-run home run from Lake County’s Quentin Holmes, ballooned the Captains lead to 7-0.

The TinCaps (14-19) started their scoring in the sixth inning. With the top of the order up, Fort Wayne loaded the bases before a single out was recorded. Three total runs scored in the frame, with one coming in via balk and another on an RBI single from shortstop Justin Lopez.

A pair of relievers, left-hander Cody Tyler and righty Sam Keating, were phenomenal in relief of TinCaps starter Gabe Mosser. The bullpen tandem threw five scoreless innings, allowing one combined hit and striking out six.

Fort Wayne would score one more run in both the eighth and ninth, coming on an RBI-double from catcher Jonny Homza, but the deficit proved to be too large for the TinCaps to emerge from.

Next Game: Saturday, June 12 vs. Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

Lake County Probable Starter: RHP Eric Mock

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com