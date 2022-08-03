FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Wednesday night’s game at Parkview Field between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and South Bend Cubs was postponed by rain. The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 6, with the first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. — 60 minutes earlier than the original schedule.

Fans who had tickets to Wednesday’s game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2022 season. Click here for the team’s schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team’s frequently asked questions about weather-related situations.

Tickets Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Gates will open at 5:05. The games will be scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with approximately 30 minutes in between. Saturday night’s games will also feature postgame fireworks.

Next Game: Thursday, Aug. 4 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Efaín Contreras (No. 14 Padres prospect)

– Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Porter Hodge

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

Tickets: TinCapsTickets.com