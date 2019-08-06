TinCaps cruise in 9-3 win over Whitecaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps would not be denied on a sunny Monday night, scoring six combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings on their way to a 9-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). A crowd of 7,356 fans packed the park making it the 12th sellout of the season at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (18-25, 51-60) tapped Brad Bass for three runs early in the contest, plating one run in the first and two in the second. Jawuan Harris smacked a no-doubt dinger to right-center field in the first (his sixth home run of the season), while Lee Solomon’s 22nd double of the season drove in the two runs in the second.

Ryan Weathers breezed through the first five innings of his start, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts in five scoreless frames. To their credit, the Whitecaps (14-29, 35-77) scored three runs on four hits to tie the game in the sixth.

Fort Wayne regained the lead with a three-run seventh inning, highlighted by a Harris RBI single and an Agustin Ruiz two-run double. Harris finished the night with three hits (his first three-hit game of the season), while Ruiz now has 53 RBIs, which is top-10 in the Midwest League and leads all teenagers. Ruiz, the 19-year-old from Mexico, won’t turn 20 until late September.

The ‘Caps added even more insurance with three runs in the eighth, as Tyler Benson smacked an RBI double and Tucupita Marcano chipped in an RBI single. Marcano finished the night with two hits, his team-leading 33rd multi-hit game.

Fort Wayne is on a five-game winning streak for the first time during the 2019 season. The TinCaps have also won nine of their last 12 games at Parkview Field, including the first three games of the current seven-game homestand, and have four consecutive home series victories.

Next Game

Tuesday, August 6 vs. West Michigan (12:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Wilkel Hernandez

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn