TinCaps come up clutch to stay unbeaten on the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On the heels of a shutout victory on Opening Night, pitching continued to reign supreme for the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The ‘Caps advanced to 2-0 on the young season with a 4-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field. This is the first time Fort Wayne has started 2-0 since 2013.

TinCaps starting pitcher Matt Waldron threw the first five innings, and made the most of his Padres system debut. The former Indians farmhand struck out six and walked none. Reliever Edwuin Bencomo followed, and picked up right where Waldron left off. The 21-year-old fired 3 ⅔ innings of shutout ball, with nine of his 11 outs coming via strikeout.

TinCaps right-hander Carter Loewen was tasked with securing the final out, and the Canadian froze Whitecaps left fielder Bryant Packard with a 96-mile-per-hour fastball for a save in his first Minor League appearance.

Offensively, West Michigan catcher and the No. 5 prospect in the Tigers organization, Dillon Dingler, started the run production. Dingler deposited an opposite-field blast just inside of the right-field foul pole in the top of the second inning.

The TinCaps responded in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Fort Wayne second baseman Kelvin Melean bounced into a double play, with Luis Almanzar scoring.

After West Michigan broke the tie in the fourth with an RBI-fielder’s choice, the ‘Caps got back to the offense in the sixth inning. A night removed from a three-run home run, shortstop Justin Lopez looped a single into left to plate catcher Jonny Homza. Shortly after, Almanzar plated two with a two-run single to center, scoring Lopez and right fielder Michael Curry.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Garrett Hill lasted just 2 ⅔ innings, allowing three hits and a run while walking two TinCaps.

The 2013 TinCaps won their first three games before a loss.

Next Game: Thursday, May 6 (7:05 p.m.) vs. West Michigan

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHPAnderson Espinoza (first MiLB start since 2016)

Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHPChance Kirby

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM