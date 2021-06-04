TinCaps come up clutch in the bottom of the 8th for third straight win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their third in a row against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) after a 4-3 victory at Parkview Field on Friday night.

The TinCaps (13-14) sent right-hander Matt Waldron to the mound for his sixth start of the year. The Omaha, Neb., native went five innings, allowed just two runs, struck out five, and walked none. Over his last four starts, Waldron has struck out 23 hitters and walked just two across 21 innings of work.

The TinCaps offense was both methodical and clutch. Fort Wayne’s first run came in the fifth when catcher Adam Kerner drove in shortstop Justin Lopez on a groundout. In the sixth, right fielder Agustin Ruiz singled to lead off the inning, and came in to score on an error by Cedar Rapids. First baseman Luis Almanzar started the bottom of the seventh with a lead-off triple and was driven in by center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza.

The bottom of the eighth was situational beauty. Left fielder Tirso Ornelas led off the frame was a walk, and Jawuan Harris was called in as a pinch-runner. Harris advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from the third baseman Ethan Skender, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from the second baseman Kelvin Melean to give the TinCaps a 4-3 lead.

The ‘Caps turned to closer Carter Loewen to finish the job. After walking the first hitter of the inning, he induced a double play and struck out Kernels first baseman Gabe Snyder to collect his fifth save in as many attempts.

Next Game: Saturday, June 5 vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)