FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carter Loewen’s performance this season had been one of the high points for a scuffling TinCaps team. However, the 6-foot-4 reliever will miss the rest of 2021 – and possibly all of 2022 – as the righty requires Tommy John surgery he announced via social media on Wednesday.

Loewen’s seven saves led the TinCaps and tied him for third in the High-A Central. The British Columbia native finishes 2020 with a 1-1 record, posting a 4.84 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 22.1 innings.