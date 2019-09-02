TinCaps close out season with 3-1 loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On a sunny Labor Day afternoon, the TinCaps wrapped up their 2019 season with a 3-1 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) at Parkview Field.

Efraín Contreras saved one of his best starts in 2019 for last, striking out a season-high nine batters in six innings of work. The 19-year-old native of Mexico finished the season with 121 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. In his final seven appearances of the season (dating back to July 30), Contreras allowed just eight earned runs in 32 2/3 IP while racking up 32 strikeouts. His six innings on Monday matched a season-long effort.

The Lugnuts (36-34, 68-71) had seven hits in the game, but three were solo home runs as Yorman Rodriguez (fourth inning), Otto Lopez (sixth), and Griffin Conine (eighth) all went deep.

The TinCaps (29-41, 62-76) plated their lone run in the fifth. Three straight singles by Justin Lopez, Agustin Ruiz, and Ethan Skender produced the run that at the time tied the game.

The ’Caps pitching staff racked up 12 total strikeouts on the day. Franklin Van Gurp closed out the campaign with two scoreless innings and two strikeouts. In his final six outings of the season (dating back to August 17), Van Gurp allowed just two earned runs in 12 innings with 12 strikeouts. Ramon Perez also had one K in his one inning.

For Lansing, Sean Wymer hurled his best start of the season, tossing a complete game while allowing just one run on four hits.

TinCaps left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton was hit by a pitch his final two times up. He was hit by a pitch a total of 32 times during the season, a Fort Wayne franchise record and also the most for any player in Minor League Baseball this season. Williams-Sutton finished the year with a .411 on-base percentage, the best in the Midwest League, and the highest OBP for a Fort Wayne player since Jason Hagerty had a .423 OBP in 2010.

