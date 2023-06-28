EASTLAKE, Ohio (WANE) – Wednesday night’s series opener between the TinCaps and the Lake County Captains in Eastlake, Ohio has been postponed due to poor air quality stemming from Canadian wildfires.

The six-game series is now set to start Thursday at 7 p.m. with a doubleheader slated for Friday to make up for Wednesday’s postponement.

Both games of Friday’s doubleheader will be seven innings. Game one starts at 5 p.m.

Per a press release by the TinCaps:

“According to AirNow.gov, the air quality in Eastlake is currently considered “very unhealthy,” with an air quality index (AQI) of 236. It was as high as 291 in the morning. (By comparison, Fort Wayne’s present AQI of 180 is down a category, termed “unhealthy.”)

Several Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball games have been postponed this season for the same reason.”