DAVENPORT, Iowa (WANE) – The TinCaps’ win streak was snapped at four after a 12-11 loss to Quad Cities. The River Bandits walked off Fort Wayne in a wild finish on Friday night.

Needing one out to preserve an 11-10 win, Quad Cities’ Cayden Wallace drove in the tying run on a line drive to right field. In an attempt to throw out the winning run, Lucas Dunn’s throw to home plate overshot the catcher, allowing David Hollie to score.

Despite the loss, the TinCaps still hold a 3-1 game lead in the 6-game series.

Lucas Dunn and Justin Farmer shined at the plate for Fort Wayne, each crushing a home run for the TinCaps. Both outfielders netted three RBI for the TinCaps, while Jackson Merrill drove in two runs on Friday. Jakob Marsee and Nathan Martorella also earned a RBI in Friday’s loss.

The TinCaps look to bounce back on Saturday against the River Bandits. Game five of the 6-game series is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.