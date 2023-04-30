FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps wrapped up a disappointing week with a 5-2 loss to Great Lakes on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

With the win, Great Lakes takes the 6-game series with a 5-1 record.

The TinCaps took an early lead in the bottom of the second when Carlos Luis walked home with bases loaded. Great Lakes would take control of the game with three runs over the next three innings.

Fort Wayne cut the deficit in half on a solo shot by Brandon Valenzuela in the sixth inning, but that was as close as the TinCaps would cut it.

The TinCaps wrap up April with a 5-16 record and the worst record in the Midwest League’s East Division. Fort Wayne has Monday off before heading to Lake County for a 6-game series that starts Tuesday.